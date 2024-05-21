Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,232,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

NYSE:CYD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,988. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. China Yuchai International Limited has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $12.50.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

(Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.