Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 11,846 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,260,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,380,000 after buying an additional 71,320 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Flowserve by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,065,000 after acquiring an additional 246,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $59,261,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,296,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. 204,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

