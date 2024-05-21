Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 1,383 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.32% of Ingles Markets worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $607,000. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMKTA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.20. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $69.62 and a one year high of $89.59.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

