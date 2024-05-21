Brandes Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 178,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,321 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 126,882 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 999,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 376,055 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 82,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 308,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. 540,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Organon & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.