Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CAE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after buying an additional 2,083,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,669,000 after buying an additional 152,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CAE by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,004,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,216,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CAE by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,168,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,747,000 after buying an additional 413,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CAE by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,161,000 after buying an additional 538,838 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 530,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

