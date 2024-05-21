BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Sold by Kim LLC

Kim LLC reduced its stake in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,125 shares during the period. Kim LLC’s holdings in BRC were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QVIDTVM Management LLC raised its holdings in BRC by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 411,231 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRC by 106,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 479,475 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRC by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 152,793 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in BRC by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in BRC in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. 492,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,597. BRC Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

BRCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRCC

About BRC

(Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.