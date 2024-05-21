Brett (BRETT) Price Tops $0.0534 on Major Exchanges

Brett (BRETT) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Brett has a market cap of $534.36 million and $29.91 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Brett has traded 72.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Brett token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Brett

Brett’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,999,998,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett has a current supply of 9,999,998,655 with 8,554,838,671 in circulation. The last known price of Brett is 0.05042924 USD and is up 18.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $23,502,758.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

