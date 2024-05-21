BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 428,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 641,331 shares.The stock last traded at $14.18 and had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BV. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 15.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BrightView by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 78,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BrightView by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

