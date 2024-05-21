Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.53

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.53 and last traded at $99.40, with a volume of 98317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brink’s news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brink’s by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

