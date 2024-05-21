Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.13

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 7033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

Bristow Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.10%.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $236,032.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 696,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 692,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 78.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

