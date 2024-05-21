Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.8% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,414.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,313.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,190.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $655.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.12 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

