Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $14.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,399.20. 1,507,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,913. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.12 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,313.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,190.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

