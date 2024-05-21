Brokerages Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Price Target at $172.05

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALB

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,787,000 after buying an additional 82,874 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Albemarle by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Albemarle by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.