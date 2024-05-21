Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Target Price at GBX 559.80

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.80 ($7.11).
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.94) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.48) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.