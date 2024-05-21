Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Target Price at GBX 559.80

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.80 ($7.11).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.94) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.48) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

BAB stock opened at GBX 535.50 ($6.81) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,975.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 515.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 463.10. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 266.60 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 543.50 ($6.91).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

