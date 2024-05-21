Brokerages Set dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Price Target at C$10.48

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNTL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of dentalcorp stock opened at C$6.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$5.27 and a 12 month high of C$8.02.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

