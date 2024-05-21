Brokerages Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) PT at $18.56

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

HTGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hercules Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.32. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.