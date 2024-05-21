Brokerages Set Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Target Price at $17.00

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

IVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Inventiva from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. ( NASDAQ:IVA Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IVA opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

