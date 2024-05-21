Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target at $1.33

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LivePerson

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,223.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $40,411. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.