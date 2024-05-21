Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) PT at $18.11

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.09.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTST. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 702.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 11.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 14.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.
NTST opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 198.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 911.11%.
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
