Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Price Target at $43.78

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sensata Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,188,000 after acquiring an additional 69,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,312,000 after buying an additional 62,468 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,835,000 after buying an additional 186,627 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $133,156,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,325,000 after buying an additional 455,237 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.