Brokerages Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Target Price at $39.50

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,153 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after buying an additional 1,977,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3,167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,869,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.