Brokerages Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) PT at $113.40

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $90.48 and a 1 year high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $45,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

