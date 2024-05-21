Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $209.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $230.00 to $209.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.14.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $190.67 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $232.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.40 and a 200 day moving average of $189.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,092,000 after purchasing an additional 226,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100,823 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

