Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $368.46

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $368.46 and last traded at $368.46, with a volume of 29138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $378.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.83.

Cable One Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cable One by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

