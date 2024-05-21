Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.49

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.49 and last traded at $102.94, with a volume of 33172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Cabot Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

