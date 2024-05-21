Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Price Target Raised to GBX 115 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 115 ($1.46) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.51% from the company’s current price.
Calnex Solutions Trading Down 12.2 %
Shares of LON CLX traded down GBX 7.61 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 54.89 ($0.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,643. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.07. Calnex Solutions has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 143 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £48.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,829.67 and a beta of 1.87.
Calnex Solutions Company Profile
