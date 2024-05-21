Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target to GBX 595

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 580 ($7.37) to GBX 595 ($7.56) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.21) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

ATYM opened at GBX 484.30 ($6.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £677.87 million, a PE ratio of 2,106.52, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 281 ($3.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 493.50 ($6.27). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 415.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 359.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

