Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diaceutics (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

DXRX opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.22. Diaceutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.59).

In other news, insider Peter Keeling sold 750,000 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30), for a total transaction of £765,000 ($972,292.83). In related news, insider Graham Paterson acquired 33,564 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £33,228.36 ($42,232.28). Also, insider Peter Keeling sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30), for a total value of £765,000 ($972,292.83). Company insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

