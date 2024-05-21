Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Raised to $13.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 19.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,967,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after buying an additional 812,174 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $9,456,000. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 529,177 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 21.1% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,759,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306,783 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $3,475,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

