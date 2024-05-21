Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CM opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.75%.

