Capital Management Associates NY Boosts Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Capital Management Associates NY raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,627 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 208.4% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,208,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,615,000 after buying an additional 816,643 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,275,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,722,000 after buying an additional 674,685 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,418,000 after buying an additional 634,851 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $23,657,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NFE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,413. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.56. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

