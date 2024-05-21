Capital Management Associates NY Buys New Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,612. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

