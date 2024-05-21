Capital Management Associates NY Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

