Capital Management Associates NY Sells 742 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Management Associates NY reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.48. 2,448,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,836. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $488.61. The company has a market capitalization of $442.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

