Capital Management Associates NY Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,420,302,000 after purchasing an additional 145,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,678,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $948,676,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.76. 3,490,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,912. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $274.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.77, for a total value of $4,211,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,856,927.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,499 shares of company stock worth $186,213,784. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

