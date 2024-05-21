Cardno Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:CDD)

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Cardno Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Cardno Company Profile
