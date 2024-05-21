Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.36% of Carlisle Companies worth $358,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,974.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after acquiring an additional 83,325 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,936,000 after acquiring an additional 72,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

CSL traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.28. The company had a trading volume of 130,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $207.91 and a 12 month high of $426.67. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.50.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

