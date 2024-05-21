Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.92 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp makes up about 0.0% of American Express Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Express Co owned 2.74% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

