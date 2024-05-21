CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

