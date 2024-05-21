Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $50.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

