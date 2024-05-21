Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Celsius Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.96. 2,263,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,325. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock worth $136,706,859. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.