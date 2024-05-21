Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.53. 27,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 348,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Central Puerto Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66. The firm had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

About Central Puerto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Central Puerto by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 357,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 46,487 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP lifted its position in Central Puerto by 40.8% in the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 144,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Central Puerto by 95.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

