Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.53. 27,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 348,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.
Central Puerto Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66. The firm had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Central Puerto
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
