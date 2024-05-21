Certified Advisory Corp Buys 21,414 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 128.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.2 %

RDVY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,600. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

