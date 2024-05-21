Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $10.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.06. The company had a trading volume of 100,898,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,100,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.76 and a 200-day moving average of $202.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $590.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

