Certified Advisory Corp Has $2.10 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $87.20.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

