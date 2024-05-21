Certified Advisory Corp Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 205,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,065. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.50. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

