Certified Advisory Corp Increases Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.84% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAXF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.