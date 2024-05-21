Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $194,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.