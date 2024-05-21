Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,292 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. 451,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,597. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.