Certified Advisory Corp Sells 12,521 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,521 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 158,268,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057,112 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 100,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPMB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. 490,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,857. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

